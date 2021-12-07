Former jawan held after 11 years

Bengaluru

Eleven years after he allegedly attacked a police escort with chilli powder and escaped with handcuffs from Victoria Hospital, a former Air Force jawan accused of killing his wife and children was arrested by the V.V. Puram police on Monday. He had escaped in December 2010.

The accused Dharam Singh Yadav, 53, from Haryana, was living with his wife Anu Yadav and children Kirthi, 14, and Shubham, 8, in Singapura Layout in Vidyaranyapura after retiring from service.

Yadav was a purchasing officer at a private company after working as a jawan for 20 years. The police said the accused enrolled on a matrimonial website with a fake profile and got a marriage proposal too. Thinking that his wife and children will spoil his marriage plan, he killed his wife and children to make it look like murder for gain in October 2008 and filed a complaint with the police. However, the police, during the course of investigations, found his involvement and arrested him. He was remanded to judicial custody.

After serving around two years in prison, Yadav developed urinary complications and was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. While he was being escorted, he attacked the police with the chilli powder which he had stolen from the prison kitchen and escaped with the handcuffs, the police said.

He later escaped to Ateli in Haryana and started running a liquor shop using someone else’s liquor license. The accused again uploaded a fake resume in 2012 on the matrimonial website, married a woman and had two children with her. However, the police, who kept a tab on the accused, tracked him down and arrested him.