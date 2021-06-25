Former councillor murder: 2 arrested

The spot in Sunkadakatte where police found Peter and Surya.

Bengaluru

25 June 2021 14:36 IST

Police claim that three more persons were involved

Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of former BJP councillor Rekha Kadiresh, who was hacked to death in broad daylight in Cottonpet on Thursday morning. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had assured on Thursday that the assailants will be nabbed within 24 hours.

Police said that the duo – Peter and Surya – had been hiding in a wooded area in Sunkadakatte since Thursday afternoon. Police opened fire when they resisted arrest, attacked police personnel with sharp weapons and tried to flee. They have been admitted to a private hospital.

The complainant in the case, Sanjay, is a nephew of the deceased and one of the first responders after the attack on her. He named Peter and Surya as the assailants based on what Ms. Kadiresh reportedly told him. Peter and Surya were close associates of her husband Kadiresh who was murdered in 2018. Both had rowdy sheets against them that were recently closed.

The assailants had taken care to evade the CCTV camera outside the BJP office where the former councillor was attacked. However, police identified the assailants using other cameras in the vicinity. They have footage of Peter and Surya fleeing from the spot with help from Stephen, who, sources said, was a relative of Kadiresh. Senior police officers said that the assailants were five in number and were searching for the other three, who have also been identified.

Police said the entire conspiracy behind the murder would be known only after questioning the duo.