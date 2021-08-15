Flyover proposed to ease congestion at Sarakki junction

Bengaluru

15 August 2021 01:52 IST

The four-lane flyover to run below Namma Metro corridor on Kanakapura Road

As a solution to the congestion on the Kanakapura Road, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed a 1.2 km long flyover at Sarakki junction.

The detailed project report for the ₹130-crore project is ready. The project first found mention in the State government’s 2021-22 Budget. The flyover will have four lanes and will be 17 metres wide, and will run below the Namma Metro corridor on Kanakapura Road.

“The congestion at Sarakki junction can be solved with the flyover, which will run below the metro corridor on Kanakapura Road. While the metro rail corridor is at an elevation of 13.5 metres, the flyover will be at an elevation of 5.5 metres,” a senior official said.

Sarakki junction sees heavy congestion with vehicular movement from Illias Nagar, J.P. Nagar 6th Phase, and Kanakapura Road. The flyover at this junction will ease congestion to a large extent, say civic officials.

They said that already under the Nagarothana Scheme, the Outer Ring Road — from Mysuru Road to Silk Board Junction — had been converted into a signal-free corridor at ₹153.42 crore, with flyovers at KEB Junction, Deve Gowda petrol station junction and Dalmia junction, and underpasses at Muthuraj junction, Kadirenahalli, and Puttenahalli.

Sources pointed out that currently, there were no signals on the Outer Ring Road from Goraguntepalya to Veerabhadranagar junction. From here, there are signals at Veerabhadranagar junction, Ittamadu, Katriguppe, and Kamakya junction. After crossing these junctions, there is no signal up to Sarakki junction, a major junction.

“Once this flyover is constructed, the junction will be signal-free. There will then be no traffic up to J.D. Mara junction on Bannerghatta Road,” officials said.