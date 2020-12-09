Five waste-to-energy plants on the anvil

09 December 2020 06:23 IST

They would help in scientific disposal of solid waste

After several years of talks, the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated the process of establishing five waste-to-energy power plants on the PPP model in and around the city.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that around 5,000 tonnes of waste was generated daily in Bengaluru. Waste-to-energy plants would help in scientific disposal of solid waste. The plants would start generating power after two years, he said.

In a reply to N.A. Harris (Congress), the Minister said the foundation stone was laid for the first power plant in Bidadi, Ramanagaram district. The plant would generate 11.5 MW power using 600 MT processed waste daily. This plant was built at a cost of ₹260 crore, which was shared by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited and the BBMP.

Advertising

Advertising

Satheram Enterprises would set up a 12 MW plant in Kannahalli to process 1,000 tonnes of waste. It would be completed in 24 months. Another private firm, Indium, would set up a 4 MW plant for generating power by processing 300 tonnes of waste daily at Doddabidarakallu.

Firmgreen Enterprises would process around 1,000 tonnes of waste daily and produce compressed natural gas. The plant would come up at Mavallipura.

NEG would establish an eight MW plant at Mavallipura to process 500 metric tonnes of garbage.

The BBMP has proposed to tie up with Nexus Novus to set up two plants at Marenahalli for processing 600 tonnes of waste daily, the Minister said.