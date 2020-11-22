22 November 2020 08:47 IST

The unit is located in Jigani industrial area

Material worth over ₹5 lakh was gutted in an accidental fire at a chemical factory in Jigani industrial area on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

After two hours, the fire and emergency service personnel managed to contain the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Over 20 employees ran helter skelter on noticing fire engulfing the building before alerting the fire control room.

A senior police officer said that the fire broke out at 2.15 p.m. in the three-storey building.

The police are awaiting the FSL report.