FIR filed over spoof video

26 April 2021 06:56 IST

The Sadduguntepalya police on Thursday registered a case against unknown persons who morphed a video of CHRIST (Deemed to be) University staff from the website. The spoof video, which was uploaded on social media, depicts the Vice-Chancellor and other staff responsible for the spread of COVID-19.

Based on a complaint filed by Anil Joseph Pinto, Registrar, the police have registered an FIR against unknown persons charging them for public mischief.

The police suspect it was the job of college students or someone on the rolls who wanted to upset the management and the teaching staff. “The accused have downloaded the video from the official website, morphed the faces of the V-C, teachers and students, added horror music in the background, to show that the college is spreading COVID-19. It was done to malign the reputation of the college,” said a senior police officer.

