FIR filed against two persons for harassing couple

Bengaluru

21 September 2021 21:30 IST

Days after a man and a woman from different communities were harassed for riding on a motorbike, Sudduguntepalya police filed an FIR against two accused, identified as Sohail and Nayaz.

Based on the complaint by the woman, the cases have been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, criminal intimidation, outraging the modesty of woman and others.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said that on September 17, after attending an office function, she had asked a colleague to drop her home. Around 9.20 p.m, near Dairy Circle, the duo was stopped by strangers.

The accused harassed her by shining a mobile torch on her face, and then started making videos, and objected to travelling with a man belonging to another religion.

The accused also assaulted her colleague and verbally abused him and forced the woman to get down from the bike. She took an autorickshaw to reach home.

The video of the men harassing the duo had gone viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the incident, the police had taken up the case suo motu and arrested the accused.

In Dakshina Kannada

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada Police arrested two men on the charge of abusing a woman and assaulting a man belonging to another faith who was with her in a restaurant in Puttur on Monday evening. The two men have said they are Hindu Jagarana Vedike activists.

The police gave the names of the arrested men as Geetesh (29) of Balamogaru village of Puttur taluk and Ashok (34) of Kendambady village of Puttur taluk.

The two arrested and three others, all of whom are said to be activists of the vedike, entered the restaurant where the woman, a resident of Anekal, and her friends, one from Gottigere in Bengaluru and another, a resident of Ullal, were having dinner.

They abused the woman for sitting with two men, and took their photographs. One of them was reportedly assaulted.

The police rushed to the spot and took to safety the woman and the two men accompanying her.