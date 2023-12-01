Fifteen schools get threat email in Bengaluru, children sent back home

December 01, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Bengaluru

Panic gripped parents in Bengaluru following an email threat received by as many as 15 schools in and around the city on Friday, December 1.

The administration alerted the police before sending alerts to parents about the emergency situation, requesting them to take back their children.

Police, along with the bomb disposal squad, rushed to the schools and conducted search operations. The email, claiming to be from a terrorist organisation, threatened to blow up the schools if they did not convert to Islam, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition R. Ashok visited the schools and pacified the parents, assuring them of taking strict action.

It may be recalled that this is the second time such a hoax mail is being received by schools. Home Minister G. Parameshwara also promised stringent action against the perpetrators. “We have taken all precautionary measures and parents need not panic. The cyber crime police are already working to track down the accused through IP address,” he said.

Meanwhile, many schools which did not receive any threat mails have also sent children back home due to pressure from anxious parents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.