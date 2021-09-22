Exams postponed

Bengaluru

22 September 2021 03:34 IST

DCET examinations for admission to II and III semester engineering courses scheduled to be held on October 23, have been postponed to November, in view of the diploma examinations fixed up to November 2021.

Karnataka Examinations Authority said that submission of special category certificates scheduled between September 23 and 27 was also postponed and a revised timetable will be published on the KEA website. Final year/semester exams of B.A., B.Com, B.Sc., B.E., are not yet completed in some universities. The PGCET 2021 scheduled for October 22 and 23 for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech Courses has been postponed to November 20-21. A revised schedule will be published on the KEA website shortly for the information of candidates.

For DCET and PGCET 2021, a final chance will be given to candidates to apply online from September 27 to October 3 and upto October 5 to pay the fees (including those who have applied but not paid the fees).

KEA has asked the candidates to check the website frequently for updates.