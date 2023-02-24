Electric response to Bengaluru-Mysuru KSRTC e-bus trial run

February 24, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) first intercity electric bus trial run has seen 1,801 passengers using it so far, registering revenue earnings of ₹5.13 lakh during one month of its launch.

The KSRTC received a prototype of an electric bus under FAME-2 scheme and started operation on January 16 between Bengaluru and Mysuru. KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar told The Hindu that the electric bus is receiving a good response from passengers and received good revenue from the trial run so far. “People are curious about the electric bus. We have got very good feedback on the electric bus and will soon induct another 59 electric buses to various routes,” he said.

The fare to Mysuru from Majestic is ₹320 per passenger, while it is ₹300 per passenger from the Satellite Bus Stand.

Airavat vs e-bus

Mohan Kumar, a resident of Bengaluru, who recently took Electric bus from Mysuru to Bengaluru, said that the bus is good, but added that it doesn’t meet the comfort of Airavat buses. “The bus is good, the sound is also less and the air condition works better than Airavat buses. However, the comfort and leg space is better in Airavat buses,” Mr. Mohan Kumar said.

Another passenger, Prakash Rao said that the electric bus is just ₹20 to 30 cheaper than the Airavat buses. “The KSRTC should reduce the fare of the electric bus as the bus run on electricity. Apart from that, the bus is good,” he said

More electric buses by mid of March

By mid-March, KSRTC is hoping to start operation of 50 electric buses on various routes including Madikeri, Virajpet, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Chikkamagaluru and other key cities. “By mid-March, all the electric buses will be on road. Already, a few buses have been received and are in depots. Once all the buses are received, we will start the services,” Mr Kumar said. Under FAME-2, the KSRTC will operate buses through a private operator on gross cost contract basis under which the private operator will operate the buses for 10 years. KSRTC will pay ₹55 per kilometre as operational cost to the private operator.

The corporation has already set up electric vehicle charging centres for the buses in Bengaluru and Mysuru, while the charging stations are under construction in other bus depots and bus stations.

New brand name for KSRTC ordinary buses

The KSRTC is also planning to give good branding to all its segments of buses. The KSRTC has chosen its electric bus name as ‘EV-Power Plus’ with a tagline ‘e-Xperience e-levated’. Similarly, the corporation recently launched Ambaari Ustav, Volvo 9600 multi-axle sleeper buses, a new brand with the tagline ‘Celebration of Journey’.

The KSRTC is now planning to give new brand names to ordinary bus services. “Now, after electric buses and Ambaari Utsav buses, we have to cater to the needs of all three segments-premium, seater and ordinary bus services. We are planning to introduce a very good brand name for ordinary buses soon. Our aim is to serve all the segments of people,” Mr. Kumar explained.