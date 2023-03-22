ADVERTISEMENT

Earth Hour on March 25, 8.30 p.m. onwards

March 22, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru:

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India will celebrate Earth Hour 2023 on March 25 from 8.30 p.m. onwards, worldwide.

Earth Hour is a flagship annual event that provides a collective moment of optimism to celebrate our one shared home and to raise awareness for addressing the dual biodiversity and climate challenges that the planet is facing.

“WWF-India aims to reach an even larger audience and gain support towards achieving a nature-positive world. Its goodwill ambassadors for Earth Hour India 2023 will play a key role in assisting with this endeavour. In addition to the campaign’s historic “switch off” tagline, the goodwill ambassadors will encourage all to go beyond switching off non-essential lights to also switch off from everyday actions that impact our planet — for people to reconnect, learn, and inspire others to take care of the planet,” WWF said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodwill ambassadors for Earth Hour India 2023 are celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar, world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, and renowned composer and singer Nakash Aziz.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US