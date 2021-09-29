Drug rackets unearthed: Four foreign nationals arrested

The hydro ganja plants seized by the CCB from a villa in Bidadi.

Bengaluru

29 September 2021 01:17 IST

CCB recovers special equipment to grow hydro ganja plants

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) unearthed a drug racket and arrested two Iranian nationals, who were allegedly peddling hydro ganja to their clients in the city.

Based on a tip-off that the accused were selling drugs in D.J. Halli, a team of CCB officials intercepted the car belonging to the accused and upon search, recovered LSD strips and 13 hydro ganja plants and special equipment, like LED lights, heaters, and temperature regulators used to grow the drugs worth ₹1 crore.

Based on their information, the police raided a villa in Bidadi, which the accused had rented to grow hybrid marijuana, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, said.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused confessed that they sourced the hydro ganja seeds and special equipment from the dark net and installed it in the villa.

The prime accused, Javed Rustumpor, was earlier arrested in an NDPS case by Yeshwantpur police, but he continued his activities after coming out on bail.

Javed, along with his associate Babak Shimohammadi, are from Iran and came to the city on study visas and overstayed to peddle drugs after their visa expired, the police said. The accused ganged up with local peddlers Mohsin Uzzama and Mohsin Khan to sell hydro ganja, which they would sell at ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per gram.

The accused have been taken into custody for further investigations, Mr. Patil said.

Second case

In a similar case, the Hennur police on Tuesday arrested two Nigerian nationals and recovered 31 kg of marijuana worth ₹10 lakh from them. The accused have been identified as Chinonye Ikechukwu, 39, and Clevian Chibuike Anyawu, 46, who were living in a rented house in CMR Layout in Hennur to carry out drug peddling business.

They have been booked under the NDPS Act and taken into custody for further investigations. The owner of the house will also be booked for renting out the premises to the foreign nationals without following the required procedure, S.D. Sharanappa, DCP, East Division, said.