D.J. Halli violence: NIA questions former mayor in jail

24 November 2020 04:31 IST

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Monday questioned former mayor R. Sampath Raj in connection with his alleged role in the violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli on the night of August 11. He is accused of instigating a mob to attack the residence of Congress MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and D.J. Halli police station.

The NIA, which had moved an application before the court, was granted permission to question the accused for two days. A three-member team visited Central Prison, Parappana Agrahra and questioned him for several hours.

Last week, a city court had remanded Sampath Raj in judicial custody for 14 days. He had been evading the police for over 20 days. He was hiding in a friend’s house at Fraser Town when he was arrested by the Central Crime Branch.

