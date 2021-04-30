Cycling community volunteers to deliver medicines during COVID-19 lockdown

30 April 2021 07:15 IST

Right now, their services are available in Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad

A section of Bengaluru’s cycling community is volunteering to deliver medicines and other essentials to senior citizens and other vulnerable groups.

Relief Riders, headed by Bengaluru’s bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran, will be of service from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day. They can be contacted to get groceries, medicines and other essentials delivered home. They can also check on people with physical and cognitive disabilities.

Relief Riders was formed by the city’s Cycle To Work group during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the city in the midst of a two-week lockdown, the cyclists have resumed their voluntary service.

“Bengaluru has close to 200 volunteers and Hubballi-Dharwad has 20. Cyclists in a few other cities too have shown interest,” said Mr. Sankaran. “The disease is now believed to be airborne. So, we are extra careful this time. There are a few guidelines one has to agree to before signing up to be a volunteer.”

The team has tied up with the elders helpline (1090).

Those who need help or wish to volunteer can call 9591975791 or 9845303515.