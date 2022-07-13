Cyber fraudsters target more senior officials’ IDs to cheat people in Bengaluru

Another senior IAS officer has become the victim of the Amazon gift card scam in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: file photo

July 13, 2022 19:38 IST

This is the third complaint received by the Central Division Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru

Another senior IAS officer has become the victim of the Amazon gift card scam. Anil Kumar B.H., Additional Chief Secretary, PWD, has filed a complaint with the Central Division of the Cyber Crime Police that his identity has been misused. In his complaint, Mr. Anil Kumar said that an unknown person used his picture and name in the WhatsApp display picture and messaged officials and staff to promote the Amazon gift card and shared a link to make purchases . This is the third complaint received by the Central Division Cyber Crime Police as fraudsters used the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tushar Giri Nath’s identity to sell Amazon gift cards to his social media contacts last Friday. Advertisement Advertisement A similar complaint was by Bhagoji T. Khanapure, a senior official of the Drugs Control Department, stating that an unknown person, using his picture and name on WhatsApp, sent messages to his contact list. Based on the complaint, the police have registered separate FIRs against unidentified people charging them under Section 66C (fraudulent use of the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of any other person) of the IT Act on Friday and are investigating.

