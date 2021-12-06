Curbs on entry to apartment complexes leads to confusion in Karnataka

Bengaluru

06 December 2021 01:55 IST

Many associations are waiting for an advisory from either State Govt. or BBMP

A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that entry to apartment complexes would be restricted to only those who have had both doses of the vaccine, many associations questioned the move. They were also sceptical of implementing it without any advisory issued either by the State Government or Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

While some apartments have jumped the gun in an attempt to implement this, several associations are waiting for an advisory to be issued.

Vidya Goggi from Whitehouse Apartments in R.T. Nagar pointed out that the associations could not stop unvaccinated residents from going to their own homes. “We can, at best, create awareness about getting vaccinated and help them get both doses,” she said.

With regard to delivery personnel, the businesses are already proactively ensuring that their workforce is safe. “Enforcement should not be the responsibility of associations; we have to be pragmatic and not ostracise people,” she added.

Jayalakshmi C. from Adarsh Rhythm in J.P. Nagar, said the managing committee had collected information about the number of residents who had been vaccinated, either both doses or just one dose. The association had also conducted drives by tying up with various private hospitals, apart from ensuring that all the housekeeping and security personnel were vaccinated.

The managing committee of an apartment complex in J.P. Nagar has sent messages to residents, quoting the Chief Minister’s statement, and asked them to ensure that all visitors are double vaccinated. Another apartment in Koramangala has interpreted Mr. Bommai’s statement to mean that no visitors will be allowed, while double dose vaccination rules were for residents.

It is precisely for these reasons that many associations and even the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) are waiting for either an order or an advisory.

BAF’s general secretary Vikram Rai sought to know why there were no vaccination checks at public transport and public places. “This seems to be a knee-jerk reaction. This is like the night curfew, which served no real purpose. We have been getting enquiries from various apartment associations; we have asked them all to maintain the status quo and wait for an advisory,” he said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the intent of the government was clear. “Putting a checking system in place will be helpful for the apartment associations as well. They will know how many of the residents are yet to be vaccinated. We can work with them and organise drives,” he said, and added that the BBMP would issue an advisory soon.