COVID-19 toll crosses 3,000 in Karnataka

Bengaluru

08 August 2020 22:50 IST

The total number of deaths in the State due to COVID-19 crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday, with 93 deaths reported. With this, the total number of deaths in the State stands at 3,091. The bulk of deaths were reported in July.

As many as 7,178 COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, the highest single-day increase so far. The total number of cases in Karnataka stood at 1.72 lakh, according to a bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of people discharged was 89,238, with 5,006 new discharges recorded on Saturday. The number of active cases in the State as on Saturday was lower, at 79,765. Meanwhile, as many as 2,665 fresh cases were reported in Bengaluru, taking the total to 72,237. Seven other districts reported over 200 cases on Saturday. Ballari saw 607 cases.

Saturday saw 43,883 tests conducted, including 22,310 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests conducted in the State added up to 16,68,511.