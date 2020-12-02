COVID-19: Highest number of samples tested in November

02 December 2020 08:31 IST

Highest number of COVID-19 cases detected in September

The State has tested 31,83,877 samples in November, the highest ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the State in March, detecting 61,372 positive cases. This includes 25,52,840 RT-PCR tests.

Although November saw the highest number of tests, the highest number of positive cases – 2,75,196 – was detected in September when 20,18,194 samples were tested, according to data provided by the State Health and family Welfare Department.

While August saw 2,29,709 cases and October saw 2,14,085 cases, 1,18,688 cases were detected in July when the pandemic started peaking in the State.

October saw the highest Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at 9,24,569 while the highest number of RT-PCR tests were done during November at 25,52,840.

New cases

On Tuesday, the State reported 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 8,86,227. With 14 deaths, the toll rose to 11,792. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 886 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,50,707. Of the remaining 23,709 active patients, 336 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.40%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.05%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 758 cases, taking its tally to 3,70,492. With nine deaths, the toll in the district rose to 4,146. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 17,866. As many as 94,885 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 74,256 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,11,97,240.