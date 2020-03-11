COVID-19 fears hit in-situ composting

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is firefighting what with the outbreak of cholera and gastroenteritis, and four cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in the city. Apart from clearing food carts, the BBMP is also ensuring that all garbage in the city is cleared.

However, BBMP officials said that panic created about COVID-19 has hit in-situ processing. “Many messages are being circulated on WhatsApp about spread of infections that are unverified. Though panic about spread of communicable diseases is unfounded, we have found a disinterest among citizens about in-situ composting. Some people have stated that they are scared,” an official told The Hindu.

The BBMP has been trying to convince more citizens to take up in-situ composting or home composting. The civic body had even launched a programme – Namma Kasa Namma Javabdari – with the same intention.

