Covid-19: Bengaluru Urban district achieves 100% second dose coverage

23 December 2021 14:08 IST

This vaccination milestone excludes BBMP jurisdiction

Bengaluru Urban has become the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100% coverage of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

This vaccination milestone, however, is excluding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) jurisdiction.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted about the milestone on December 23.

As of now, Karnataka has achieved an average second dose coverage of 75% while 97% of the eligible population has been administered the first dose.