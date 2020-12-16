COVID-19: 1,185 new cases, 11 deaths reported in Karnataka

Samples being collected for testing in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

16 December 2020 08:26 IST

The total recoveries on Tuesday were 1,594

As many as 1,185 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the total positive cases to 9.03 lakh. The total recoveries on Tuesday were 1,594, adding up to 8.75 lakh.

Out of the total 15,645 active cases in the State, 253 patients are admitted in ICUs. As many as 11 persons died over 24 hours, taking the total toll to 11,965. The positivity rate for the day was 1.32% and case fatality rate was 0.92 %. As many as 89,530 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising