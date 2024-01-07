ADVERTISEMENT

Country’s first 31-meter U-girder successfully cast for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project

January 07, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

These girders will be used to construct a viaduct (elevated section) of around 8 km from Hebbal to Yeshwanthpur which is a part of the Mallige line or Corridor 2 of BSRP.

For the first time in the country, a 31-metre, single-span U-girder was successfully cast on Saturday night at the casting yard in Devanahalli for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

According to Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil, so far 28-metre U- girders have been used in other metro projects. This is the first time in the country it has been planned to use 31-metre U-girders for BSRP.

“These girders will be used to construct a viaduct (elevated section) of around 8 km from Hebbal to Yeshwanthpur which is a part of the Mallige line or Corridor 2 of BSRP,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-Ride) said that each of these U-girders, which allows the track to be laid right away, is made of 69.5 cubic metres of M60 grade concrete and weighs 178 tonnes and Corridor 2 requires 450 such U-girders.

“Claimed as an engineering marvel, this 31m U-girder has been designed by Assystem STUP for BSRP and proof-checked by IIT-Madras. Third-party design evaluation has been done by a General consultant (JV of Egis, Aecom and WSP). Entire supervision, precision execution, and quality control were closely monitored by K-RIDE,” the release stated.

According to K-RIDE sources, one single-span U-girder between two pillars can be built in a single night. Unlike box-girders or I-girders, track laying on these girders can be done right away and the use of 31-m single-span girders will reduce the number of piers and foundations as compared to 28-m girders, resulting in time being saved for completion of civil works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US