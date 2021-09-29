Convicted tractor driver arrested after 9 years

Bengaluru

29 September 2021 01:11 IST

A 44-year-old tractor driver who was on the run since 2012 after being convicted for a fatal accident, was caught by the Byatarayanapura police on Monday.

The accused, Anthony Raj, was arrested for running the tractor on an 8-year-old boy killing him on the spot in Bapujinagar in 2012.

The accused was arrested and he came out on bail. After a long trial, the traffic court convicted him to undergo imprisonment of 10 months and 15 days. But Anthony managed to escape.

Details from family

The Byatarayanapura traffic police, who kept a watch for over 10 years, managed to elicit information from his family that he was being admitted to a rehab centre in Somanahalli.

A team of undercover police went along with constable Puttamallappa to get him admitted for de-addiction to confirm the presence of Anthony, and arrested him.

Anthony claimed that his advocate misguided him that he is acquitted and the case was closed.

He was produced before the second traffic court and remanded to judicial custody to complete his sentence.