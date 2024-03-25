ADVERTISEMENT

College dropout arrested for harassing student in Bengaluru

March 25, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jayanagar police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly harassing a college student near a private college recently.

The accused, identified as Suresh, a college dropout, used to allegedly stalk and harass the victim on her way to and from college. The accused recently stalked her and touched her inappropriately, said the police. The victim raised the alarm prompting passers-by to catch the accused. He was handed over to the police.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused on the charge of outraging the modesty for further investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US