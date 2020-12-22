CM launches EV battery swapping network

Bengaluru

22 December 2020 23:59 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched the electric vehicles battery swapping network in Bengaluru.

He said consumers were ready to adopt electric vehicles and now there was a need to ensure that the supporting infrastructure was in place. As the government was encouraging usage of electric vehicles, battery swapping units would reduce charging time, increase mileage and help to drive for longer hours, the Chief Minister said.

Sun Mobility Vice-Presidents Uday Khemka and Chetan Maini recalled the support extended by the State government for manufacture of the first electric vehicle in the country.

