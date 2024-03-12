ADVERTISEMENT

Class 5, 8 and 9 board exams postponed

March 12, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Students during the first day of the board exams (summative assessment) at Government Model High School in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: sudhakara jain

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has postponed the ongoing board exams (summative assessment) for classes 5, 8, and 9, after the Supreme Court quashed the interim stay order of a Division Bench of the High Court, which had given the green signal to conduct the exams.

The Commissioner of Public Instruction issued an order in this regard on Tuesday. Classes will go on as usual from Wednesday, officials said.

The department had already conducted two exams. The sudden development has left students and parents in confusion.

Speaking to the Hindu, Sulochana, a parent from Bengaluru, said, “In the name of examination, the government, the courts, and some petitioners are playing with the future of our children. Last week too, there was confusion about the examination due to court orders. Later, the Division Bench allowed the examinations and already two examinations were held. Now when the exams are going on, the Supreme Court has stopped it. Due to the unscientific decisions of the government and the vested interest of some petitioners, schoolchildren are suffering.”

“On Wednesday, the Hindi examination was scheduled. I had prepared well. However, our teacher informed us that the exam has been postponed suddenly. I became very disappointed. I don’t know when the exam will start again,” said Sandesh, a class 9 student from Bengaluru.

