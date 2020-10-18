CID officers target of cyber fraud

18 October 2020 21:14 IST

Latest complainant is Prakash Rathod, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Financial Investigation Unit

Even the police can fall prey to cyber fraud. In the latest case, Prakash Rathod, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Financial Investigation Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department, has filed a complaint that online fraudsters created a fake Facebook account in his name and used it to cheat his friends.

After creating a duplicate fake profile with a photograph of the DSP in his uniform, the accused sent a request via Facebook Messenger to his friends seeking monetary help citing financial and emotional stress, with details of where the money could be transferred.

The incident came to light when one of Mr. Rathod’s friends transferred ₹2,000 online and then called up to confirm receipt of the money.

The CID cyber crime police are trying to track the accused based on the account details provided by Mr. Rathod. At least three other police officials have filed similar complaints in the past.

Inspector General of Police (training) P. Harishekaran, Deputy SP (CID) M. Humayun Naagthe and Special Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru north sub-division) Jagadisha M.K. have filed complaints that fake Facebook accounts with their profiles were made by unknown persons who then sought financial help from their friends.