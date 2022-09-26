Chemicals factory in Doddaballapura gutted

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 26, 2022 20:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 30 employees of a chemicals factory narrowly escaped, when an accidental fire broke out at the factory on Monday morning.

The fire broke out at around 9 a.m. at the factory situated in Bashattyhalli industrial area.

Thick smoke spread in the entire area, leading to a panic among the people for some time. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel brought the fire under control after around five hours.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police and the officials from various departments visited the spot to probe the reason behind the fire.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app