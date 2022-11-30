CCB unearths e-cigarette racket in Bengaluru; seven held

November 30, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch on Wednesday unearthed an e-cigarette racket and arrested seven people who were selling the banned e-cigarettes.

Based on a tip-off, three teams of officials from the Narcotics wing raided shops in Koramangala, Banasawadi, and Pulakeshinagar and seized 1,670 cigarettes worth ₹41 lakh.

Inquiries revealed that the accused were from Kerala and were sourcing the e-cigarettes from China through their contacts, via Chennai and Kerala, and selling them for amounts in the range of ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 a piece.

The accused have been booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019, and have been taken into custody.

