CCB seizes 80 kg of sperm whale ambergris worth ₹80 crore

Bengaluru

11 August 2021 06:17 IST

Gang of five was arrested attempting to smuggle them

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday arrested a gang of five who were allegedly attempting to smuggle sperm whale ambergris worth ₹80 crore. Ambergris, produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and often called floating gold, is extremely rare, commanding exorbitant rates as it is used in the fragrance industry. A kilogram of the substance can sell for as much as ₹1 crore in the international market.

The police team seized 80 kg of ambergris from the accused, who have been identified as Majeeb Pasha, 48, Mohammed Munna, 45, Gulab Chand, 40, and Santosh, 31, all residents of Bengaluru. The fifth gang member, Jagannathachar, 52, is a resident of Raichur. “They procured the ambergris from their sources in Mangaluru and were trying to sell it to their customers in the city,” said a senior police officer.

Along with the ambergris, the CCB team also seized two antique items from the gang: a steam fan with the label of East India Company dating back to 1818 and two red mercury copper cups also from the East India Company.

“On Sunday, the team received credible information that the accused who had smuggled ambergris, were trying to sell it in RMK Enterprise in Bagalagunte police station limits. Following this information, we conducted a raid and nabbed the accused,” said the police.

Concern

Senior police officials have raised concerns over the smuggling of ambergris. In June this year, the KG Halli police had arrested four people for selling 6.7 kg of ambergris, valued at ₹8 crore. Ambergris is used in high-end perfumes. It is brownish in colour, and has a solid and waxy substance. As sperm whales come under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, it is illegal to possess or trade in any of its byproducts in the country, said the CCB.