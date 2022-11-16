CCB arrests quack for harassing women patients

November 16, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Tuesday arrested an acupuncture therapist for allegedly sexually harassing his women patients on the pretext of administering therapy.

Based on a series of complaints from the victims, the CCB registered a case and tracked down the accused Venkataramana, who was hiding in Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh.

Inquiries revealed that Venkataramana, a resident of Mathikere, was working as a commercial manager at a private company for 10 years before switching his profession. According to the police , Venaktraramana had attended a session about acupuncture and had a discussion with the speaker expressing his interest to learn more.

Based on his advice, he enrolled in a two-year course on acupuncture at an institute in Jayanagar and after completion, he started a clinic to practice near his house.

Since four years, he was offering acupuncture therapy for patients and started harassing women patients sexually on the pretext of therapy and also recording the videos, the police said.

The accused has been booked under sexual harassment and various sections of the IT Act for further investigations.

