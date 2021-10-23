Cab driver hacked to death

Bengaluru

23 October 2021 20:45 IST

A cab driver was stabbed to death on Hosakerehalli NICE Road junction on Friday night. The victim, Chandrashekhar, 43, was returning home, when an armed gang stabbed him multiple times and attacked him with a boulder. The police suspect a financial dispute could be the reason and efforts are on to track down the assailants.

Passersby saw the body and alerted the police. “The victim was a flower vendor who due to loss in business during lockdown took up cab driving and moved to R.R .Nagar recently,” said a police officer. The Byatarayanapura police have taken up a case and are investigating.

