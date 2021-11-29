Businessman files complaint against woman for ‘blackmailing’ his son

Bengaluru

29 November 2021 01:13 IST

A city-based businessman has filed a complaint with the West Division cyber crime police against a woman, who allegedly lured his son into a private chat through a mobile app and recorded the private video and used it to blackmail him.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified person under sections of the IT Act.

The businessman in his complaint said that his college-going son had downloaded the Woo app and chatted with a girl a few days ago.

Advertising

Advertising

She recorded a clip where he had allegedly disrobed and started blackmailing him.

The victim paid her ₹39,100 through a wire transfer, but when she demanded more money and threatened to upload the video on social media, he informed his parents.

“This is the most common form of cyber crime and many people have become victims,” a police officer said.