‘Brahminism’ row: Police question Chetan

The Basavanagudi police questioned Kannada actor Chetan Kumar for over two hours on Wednesday in connection with a case filed against him over his comments on ‘Brahminism’. The police also questioned him about his passport and visa status before allowing him to leave. He has been asked to report for questioning again on June 18.

After leaving the station, Mr. Chetan told the media and fans who had come out in support of him that he was not against any community, but was fighting against inequality.

“I stand by my statement and will continue to do so,” he said.

Last week, the city police registered two first information reports (FIRs) against the actor, booking him for “hurting religious beliefs” and “imputations prejudicial to national integration”, for his remarks critical of ‘Brahminism’.