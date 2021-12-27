BMTC launches electric bus services in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

27 December 2021 11:00 IST

The first service will be to Kengeri

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the State's first batch of electric buses in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on December 27. The first batch of 90 electric buses funded under the Bengaluru Smart City Scheme will be operated as metro feeder services for both first- and last-mile connectivity.

Advertising

Advertising

"These buses are non-AC, 9-metre long with 33+1 seats, Vehicle Tracking Units, CCTV, LED route display boards and emergency panic button for passenger safety," according to a statement from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The BMTC has plans to induct 90 electric buses in its fleet. Electric and BS-VI buses were launched at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on December 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

BMTC has entered into an agreement with M/s. NTPC Vyapar Vidyut Nigam Limited, a Government of India undertaking which will operate these buses for 10 years on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model at a rate of ₹51.67 per km for 180 assured kilometres daily. Of the 90 buses, 40 have been delivered while the rest will be delivered by January 2022. The 90 buses will be operated from Yeshwantpur, K.R. Puram and Kengeri depots.