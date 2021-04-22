BMRCL to reduce train frequency on weekend

22 April 2021 23:33 IST

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has decided to run trains with less frequency during the weekend on account of the curfew.

“As there will be fewer passengers, we will run trains with 20-minute frequency,” said an official.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation are also likely to curtail scheduled services. A KSRTC official said instructions have been issued at the depot level to run buses on demand.

