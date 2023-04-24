BMRCL laying track on missing link of Whitefield metro in Bengaluru

April 24, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which has set a deadline to open the entire Whitefield line by June, has started laying the track between K.R. Pura and Baiyappanahalli metro stations.

Prior to the announcement of dates for Karnataka Assembly elections, the BMRCL had opened the metro line from K.R. Pura to Whitefield, covering a distance of 13.71 km. The line has 12 stations. However, a stretch of close to 2 km could not be opened due to pending work.

Due to the missing link, metro passengers are forced to use feeder service for a distance of 5 km to reach K.R. Puram after getting down at Baiyappanahalli. Feeder services run by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) are being utilised by up to 8,000 passengers every day.

An official of the BMRCL said, “As the open web girder work across a live track near Benniganahalli has been completed, the track is being laid from either side. Measures have been taken to complete pending work of Benniganahalli station, which is located between K.R. Pura and Baiyappanahalli. The deadline to complete the work is June. We are hopeful of meeting the deadline. Once the traction, signalling and other related works are completed, trial run will be carried out before approaching the Commissioner of metro railway safety for an inspection.”

Close to 27,000 passengers are using the new K.R. Pura to Whitefield metro line. A major jump in patronage is expected only after the BMRCL opens the entire 15.5-km metro line.

Old FoB at Benniganahalli will be dismantled

The BMRCL is constructing a new FoB for the benefit of pedestrians near Benniganahalli metro station. Sources said that the existing FoB, located near Tin Factory, will be dismantled once the new FoB is ready.

In addition to the Whitefield metro line, the BMRCL is also constructing the ORR-airport metro line parallel to the Whitefield line. The line to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) goes via the Outer Ring Road (Kasturi Nagar, Nagawara, Hebbal).