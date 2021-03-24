BMRCL floats tender for Pink Line

24 March 2021 06:22 IST

It pertains to elevated section on Bannerghatta Road

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has floated a tender for the elevated section of Pink Line on Bannerghatta Road. The tender for ₹339 crore is likely to be finalised by the end of May.

Work on the line had stalled after BMRCL terminated the contract awarded to Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. earlier this year. The new tender is for the pending work on the 7.5-km stretch between Gottigere and Tavarekere on the Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara corridor (Pink Line) of Namma Metro. The 21-km long Pink Line includes an underground stretch of 14 km.

The Hindu had recently reported that BMRCL is likely to float a fresh tender to complete the Pink Line by December 2023. Due to financial problems, the previous contractor couldn’t execute the project as per the tender conditions.

BMRCL data showed that in December 2019, the previous contractor had achieved 22% progress in civil work; but in February 2021, only 37% progress had been achieved. The corporation had served notices to the contractor for poor performance before terminating the contract, it is said.