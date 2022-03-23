Biocon founder elected Fellow of Royal Society of Edinburgh

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | Photo Credit: REUTERS

March 23, 2022 17:32 IST

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon and Biocon Biologics, has been elected as a Fellow of The Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE).

Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw will be joining RSE’s current Fellowship of around 1,700 Fellows who are recognised as being some of the greatest thinkers, researchers and practitioners working in or with Scotland.

“I’m truly humbled and honoured to have been elected as a Fellow of The Royal Society of Edinburgh, one of the world’s oldest and most respected academic societies,’‘ she said.

Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw further said it was inspiring to join this fellowship of luminaries from different walks of life who were striving for the economic and social well-being of the world.

“The fellowship will provide me an opportunity to work collectively and collaboratively with some of the greatest minds to solve the pressing issues of our times through innovative solutions for the greater good of mankind,” she added.

RSE, being Scotland’s National Academy set up in 1783 for the advancement of learning and useful knowledge, would use the combined knowledge of its Fellows to provide independent expert advice to policymakers and inspire the next generation of innovative thinkers. This knowledge contributes to the social and economic well-being of Scotland, its people and the nation’s wider contribution to the global community.

Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw is among 80 luminaries to be appointed to the RSE’s Fellowship this year. Fellows are elected to join the RSE from the sciences, arts, education, business, and public life in recognition of their impact in improving the world around them.