Bineesh Kodiyeri remanded in judicial custody till November 25

Bengaluru

12 November 2020 05:04 IST

The special court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Bineesh Kodiyeri and remanded him in judicial custody till November 25. The son of Kerala CPI (M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has been in the Enforcement Directorate custody since his arrest last month for his alleged links to an accused in a narcotics case and for funding illegal activities.

Special prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar objected to Bineesh’s application for bail on the grounds that the investigation was still pending and that property and material related to the case were yet to be confiscated or probed. During search operations at his house, officials recovered equipment that has yet to be analysed.

According to the ED, two key witnesses — identified as Ani Kuttan and Arun S — have yet to be questioned. The duo, both associates of Bineesh, had allegedly deposited cash into various bank accounts and are involved in illegal transactions.

If granted bail, Bineesh may influence others or threaten witnesses, the ED stated in its objection. Mr. Kumar said that given his influence, he may flee the country to avoid investigation.

Bineesh’s lawyers have made another bail application, which is likely to come up for hearing on November 18.