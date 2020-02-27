Biffes 2020: No separate queue for senior citizens

27 February 2020 20:47 IST

Organisers cite shortage of seats as registrations cross the 11,000 mark

The twelfth edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) seems to have got an overwhelming response from film buffs. Every year, the number of registrations average around 7,000, but this year, the number crossed the 11,000 mark.

“Around 60% of them are film enthusiasts who have paid and got a delegate pass for the festival,” said N. Vidyashankar, Artistic Director, Biffes.

“There may be some chaos at the festival, but it indicates the tremendous response of film buffs to the festival,” he added.

The large numbers expected at the festival has meant some adjustments, including the lack of a separate queue for senior citizens. This decision has not gone down well with many delegates.

“The wait for some films can be over an hour, as the queues are long. It is very difficult for people like me to stand for that long. This is an unfriendly move that does not take into consideration the needs of the elderly,” said Prakash K., a film buff.

Sunil K. Puranik, chairperson, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, the organiser of the festival, said that the seats available is less compared to the number of registrations, and separate queues would hamper the chances of people getting to watch a film. “But we will be considerate and facilitate those who cannot stand in long queues,” he said.

Day passes will not be issued for now.

“Usually, we do not issue daily passes till the weekend is over. This year also we will follow the same practice. We will take a call on whether to issue day passes on Monday morning, but not before that,” said Mr. Vidyashankar.