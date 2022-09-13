Bescom lineman drowns while on duty

To restore power, he tried to swim in the lake but could not reach the pole point

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 13, 2022 20:13 IST

Mahesh Gowder, a 38-year-old Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) lineman, drowned in Tippur lake of Gubbi taluk on Saturday morning while attending to power restoration work as supply was interrupted due to heavy rain.

“The fatal mechanical accident occurred at Bidare feeding of Gubbi sub-division. After getting information from the local people, Gowder left for rectification work of faulty F6 Jenigarahalli feeder. To restore the power, he tried to swim in the lake, but could not reach the pole point situated in the middle of the lake, and drowned. His colleagues had alerted him not to do risky adventure, but he jumped into water,” said a Bescom release.

Immediate search operations with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel were help but they could not trace the body on Saturday. After recovering the body on Sunday morning, postmortem was conducted before handing over the body to his family members. His final rites took place at Bagalkot district on Monday, said Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi.

Support our reporting.
Since he died on the line of duty , Bescom released ₹17,000 under life coverage scheme along with death relief fund, and ₹2 lakh will be released immediately to his family, the MD added.

“Under workmen compensation scheme, ₹10 lakh will be given to his family and his wife will get a job in Bescom under compassionate ground,” Mr. Bilagi said.

In addition, New India Assurance Company Limited will give ₹10 lakh of life insurance under group insurance scheme, the he said.

