Bescom cracks down on power theft and tariff violators

January 16, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cracking down on the problem of power theft, the vigilance wing of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) imposed fines up to ₹2.59 crore between September and December 2022 after inspecting 10,908 power installations. While a total of 1,781 cases were registered across eight districts which fall under Bescom’s jurisdiction, 1,721 cases have been disposed of, Bescom reported.

The officials have also taken measures to collect pending dues in the last few months. “Initiating strict measures to collect arrears, Bescom has collected ₹358.3 crore out of the pending amount of ₹1,417.45 crore. Bescom has also disconnected 23 lakh installations for not paying arrears,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom.

Further, meter staff members imposed around ₹7 crore in fine over offences like misuse of tariff, over load and related violations after inspecting 2,373 meters between September and November. The officials have recovered ₹5 crore in fines so far. “Additionally, field officers also registered 4,784 cases with regard to power theft, tariff violations and imposed fines of ₹6.5 crore,” Mr. Bilagi said.

Bescom vigilance wings operate in 11 teams across Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Indiranagar, Malleswaram, Hoskote, Ramanagaram, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chickballapur, Davanagere and Chitradurga with 11 inspectors and sub-inspectors, headed by police superintendents and executive engineers.