Bengaluru’s Karaga procession to be held on April 23

April 14, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s famous annual Karaga festivities will begin on Monday near the Dharmaraya Swamy temple. The main event, the Draupadi Devi flower Karaga, will be held on the full moon day after the culmination of nine days of rituals on April 23.

The celebrations will be inaugurated with a flag hoisting ceremony on Monday. “This time, keeping the model code of conduct in mind, we will not invite any politicians for the function. The whole celebration has been planned keeping in mine the conduct,” said P.R. Ramesh, a leader of the community.

The Karaga which attracts thousands of visitors will be carried by Jnanendra, who has been carrying it for 13 years. The procession will take the same traditional route that has been taken over the years and will visit the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah too.

“There will not be any change in any practices or rituals. It will go on as usual,” Mr. Ramesh said. The organisers will also provide drinking water to the devotees who come owing to the increased temperature.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has extended all support for the festivities, the organisers said.

