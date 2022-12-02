Bengaluru voters’ data ‘theft’: Election Commission extends time for filing objections to electoral rolls

December 02, 2022 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - Bengaluru

After the alleged voters’ data theft case emerged in Bengaluru, the Election Commission, on Thursday, extended the last date for filing claims and objections in the three Assembly constituencies of Shivajinagar, Chickpet, and Mahadevapura, where the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, an NGO, was involved in alleged electoral roll manipulation.

The EC, in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, stated that the direction comes after “complaint and media reports regarding misuse of voter registration awareness activities and alleged data capture by the private entity in the BBMP area”.

According to the EC, the existing period for filing claims and objections was from November 9 to December 8, but it has now been extended till December 24.

The final electoral rolls of Shivajinagar, Chickpet, and Mahadevapura constituencies will be published on January 15, 2023, the EC stated.

The NGO has been accused of collecting personal information from the public, under the guise of spreading awareness, by impersonating BBMP officials.

The Congress-led Opposition has alleged that this was done in connivance with the ruling BJP government.

The BJP has, however, denied the allegations and launched a counter-attack alleging that the NGO was first given permission by the previous Congress government.

