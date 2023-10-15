Bengaluru pandals prep up for this year’s Durga Puja

October 15, 2023 09:30 am | Updated October 14, 2023 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

It’s that time of the year again when the city decks up to welcome Maa Durga. A festival deeply rooted in Bengal’s cultural tapestry has now evolved into a fanfare for people cutting across geographical boundaries. Pandals of Bengaluru have become a testament to the intricate craftsmanship of Bengal artisans combined with traditional rituals, making Durga Puja a blend of faith, community, and creativity.

With the growing number of Bengalis living in Bengaluru now, the city has a hundred-plus registered Durga Puja pandals.

The Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur and HSR-layout Area (BARSHA) started its journey in 2016. There was just a small puja then. Now in its eighth year, it organises one of the biggest pujas in the city. BARSHA’s theme this year is “Greek Elegance”, on which local and Kolkata artists have worked together.

“The work of our idol started six months back in Kolkata. The saaj (ornamentation) of Maa Durga is being handcrafted by the descendants of the artisans from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, who are famous as the best idol makers for generations. The pandal is also a testament to the craftsmanship of Karnataka’s own artisans,” said Priyanka Sinha Roy, media and publicity head for BARSHA.

R.T. Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samiti is set to celebrate the 17th year of their puja in Princess Green, Gate 9 of Palace Grounds, with the theme Melbandhaner Anginay’,which translates to an amalgamation of different cultures coming together.

“This year, the face of Devi is detailed by the artisans of Kumartuli, Kolkata. Artists and technicians from Chandan Nagar, West Bengal, will embellish this creation with lights,” says Sanjay Bhattacharjee, chief secretary of R.T. Nagar Puja.

Bengali in Bangalore (BinB), which will organise its 13th edition of Durga Puja this year at Kalyani Kala Mandir, started as an online community and now has a strong base of members. A BinB spokesperson told The Hindu, “Over the years, we have an active participation of people from other non-Bengali communities, cutting across cultural barrier.”

The East Bengaluru Cultural Association (EBCA), which is set to organise this year’s Durga Puja at Sumadhura Banquet Hall, Kannamangala, Whitefield, is a community of like-minded people from various States, which started their journey in 2018.

Sumanta Paul, founder member of EBCA, told The Hindu, “Our focus always is to promote local craftsmanship. Last year, we promoted Channapatna toys that have been facing tough competition from Chinese toys. This year our theme is Chandrayan - 3, and we are also trying to promote Kairali Handlooms.”

Music of Bengal

Most of the organisers are also bringing in artists from Bengal. Cactus, a famous rock band from Kolkata, is set to perform on October 20 (Maha Sashti) for BinB.

“This year, we are bringing Joler Gaan, a famous folk band from Bangladesh, on Nabami (October 23); and we are trying to bring Epar Bangla Opar Bangla (West Bengal and East Bengal),” said Sanjay from R.T. Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samiti.

Legendary Anjan Dutt and his band have etched their melodies for several generations with songs like ‘Bela Bose’ to ‘Darjeeling’, and they will perform for BARSHA on Navami night. Fakira Band will be doing a live music performance on October 21, Saptami.

More the merrier

Rohan Roy, a Software Development Engineer who has lived in Bengaluru for more than five years now, said, “It is very difficult to get leave during Durga Puja. For me, now Bengaluru Puja feels like home, from pujor bhoog to ashtamir anjali it’s the taste of Bengal. The best thing is that it is not just the Bengalis but different communities coming together here,” he added.

