Bengaluru International Short Film Festival to see the premiere of ‘Script to Screen’ winners

August 09, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The 13th edition of the festival is being held at The Goether Institut and Suchitra Film Society from August 3-13

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF), India’s only Oscar Accredited film festival is all set for its 13th edition. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) being held at the Goethe-Institute / Max Mueller Bhavan and Suchitra Film Society would this year see the premiere of five short films produced as part of the ‘Script to Screen’ Competition.

Mr. Varadaraj noted that the festival has been receiving more than 3,000 applications from over 90 countries for the last couple of years.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Films to be screened

The films will be screened on August 10, 5.30 p.m. at the Suchitra Film Society. Antaranga directed by Udith Haridas, Change directed by Anas Shereef, How are you directed by Trupti Kulkarni, Blue Sky, Blue Sea by Prasad Siddheshwar, and Thunai by Vignesh Paramashivam would premier at the festival.  

The ‘Script to Screen’ competition was organised by BISFF and the Goethe-Institut in 2022. The selected scripts were awarded a production grant of ₹1 lakh each. 

“We announced the competition last year inviting scripts under 20 minutes,” Anand Varadaraj of Suchitra Film Society who is also BISFF Festival Director told The Hindu.  

The ‘Script to Screen’ competition was organised by BISFF and the Goethe-Institut in 2022. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The invitation received 58 submissions from which five were selected by a five-member jury.  

“We had done a cinematography course in collaboration with the Goethe Institute and German cinematographer Emil Kalus. That resulted in producing a two to three-minutes short film which will also be screened during the session,” Mr. Varadaraj added.  

India’s only Oscar-accredited short film festival, BISFF is being held from August 3 to 13, this time in a hybrid format. Online screenings are being held from August 3-13, and offline screenings would be held from August 10-12 at Suchitra Film Society and Goethe-Institut. The festival would also feature discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The first edition of BISFF was conducted in 2010 with about 40 submissions. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

From 2010 onwards

The first edition of BISFF was conducted in 2010 with about 40 submissions. Since then, it has grown under the mentorship of theatre artist and media personality Prakash Belawadi.  

Mr. Varadaraj noted that the festival has been receiving more than 3,000 applications from over 90 countries for the last couple of years. This year, BISFF is streaming around 250 films. 

Screening schedule and other information is on bisff.in 

