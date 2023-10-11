Bengaluru | Government appoints five new zonal commissioners for BBMP

October 11, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has appointed new zonal commissioners for five Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones, besides posting a new Special Commissioner for Revenue.

The government has placed Munish Moudgil, Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, in concurrent charge of the post of BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue.)

Vinoth Priya R., Executive Director, Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Zonal Commissioner (South), Karee Gowda, Director, Atal Jana Snehi Kendra, is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Zonal Commissioner (Yelahanka), and Snehal R., Director (IT), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Zonal Commissioner (East).

Preeti Gehlot, Special Commissioner (Estates), BBMP, is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Zonal Commissioner (Dasarahalli), Ibrahim Maigur, Secretary, Real Estate Regulatory Authority, is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Zonal Commissioner (Mahadevapura).

