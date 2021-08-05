Bengaluru golfer makes a great start at Olympics

Bengaluru

05 August 2021 01:45 IST

Golfer Aditi Ashok made a brilliant start to her Tokyo Olympics campaign, ending the first round of the women’s event in tied-second.

The Bengaluru golfer carded a stunning four-under 67 round at Kasumigaseki Country Club to share the second place with World No.1 Nelly Korda. The 23-year-old Aditi is one shot behind leader Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden.

Aditi could have ended the day on top of the leaderboard, if not for a bogey on the final hole. This is Aditi’s second Olympic appearance, after making her debut as a teenager in the 2016 Rio Games.

At Rio, she started brightly, but finished tied-41st. Aditi’s father, Ashok, served as her caddie in Rio, and this time around, it is her mother, Maheshwari, who is carrying her bag.