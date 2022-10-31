Bengaluru Engineering student convicted for supporting terrorist attack in Pulwama on social media

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 31, 2022 23:59 IST

The special NIA court convicted an engineering student for supporting the Pulwama terrorist attack, sentencing him to five years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000.

The accused Faiz Rasheed, pursuing Engineering at a city-based college, was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police for his post on social media hailing the terror attack in Pulwama and criticising the Army in February 2019.

His message amounts to creating law and order problems and hatred between the two communities, officials had said.

A suo motu case was filed and the police arrested the accused from Banasawadi, charging him under Section 153A ( offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different communities ) 124A (sedition) of IPC, and also under UPA Act.

The police have seized his mobile phone which he had used to comment in support of the terrorist attack and criticise the Army. He was remanded in judicial custody and was not granted bail since then.

